Baby Yoda coming to Build-A-Bear workshops in a few months

TAMPA (WFLA) – Baby Yoda is coming to Build-A-Bear.

The loveable and insanely popular character from “The Mandalorian” has been in high demand since the show debuted on Disney Plus in November.

New toys are not being made available until Spring 2020. However, Baby Yoda fans may not have to wait much longer thanks to Build-A-Bear’s announcement at the ICR Conference in Orlando.

“I’m excited to share we will be one of the first companies to provide the digital and internet phenomenon who is trending higher than all the presidential candidates combined,” Build-A-Bear CEO Sharon Price John said during a presentation on Tuesday, according to Business Insider.

Holding up a Baby Yoda stuffed animal to show the audience, John said Baby Yoda would be available at Build-A-Bear workshops in the next few months.