1  of  3
Breaking News
4:30 p.m. ET: White House coronavirus task force to give Monday briefing LDH Region 7 Dir.: Coronavirus now community-spread in Caddo Parish First coronavirus death reported in NWLA as cases rise to 1,172
The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak

BBB warns of lottery, sweepstakes and prize scams

Consumer Alerts

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In the middle of this pandemic, the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana says they are still receiving inquiries and calls on scams.

According to offificls with the BBB, a senior citizen called the organization to report that she received a check in the mail for $7850, with a letter that indicated that she was the winner of an international lottery.

“You would think at this time, people would not be contacted, but those scams are still hitting consumers,” says Carmen Million, President/CEO BBB of South Central La.

Consumers are wanting to fall for it, because obviously they are in need of funds, she said.

The BBB wants the public to know if you receive a check saying you’ve won the lottery, know that this is a scam, and the check is bogus.

What the scammers want you to do is call them, and they will give you instructions on how to deposit the check, and to either wire them money to buy a cash card then give them the numbers.

What consumers need to understand, is if they deposit that check, any money that they wire, spend or send, the bank will make them pay back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus 411

More coronavirus
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss