BBB warns of lottery, sweepstakes and prize scams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In the middle of this pandemic, the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana says they are still receiving inquiries and calls on scams.

According to offificls with the BBB, a senior citizen called the organization to report that she received a check in the mail for $7850, with a letter that indicated that she was the winner of an international lottery.

“You would think at this time, people would not be contacted, but those scams are still hitting consumers,” says Carmen Million, President/CEO BBB of South Central La.

Consumers are wanting to fall for it, because obviously they are in need of funds, she said.

The BBB wants the public to know if you receive a check saying you’ve won the lottery, know that this is a scam, and the check is bogus.

What the scammers want you to do is call them, and they will give you instructions on how to deposit the check, and to either wire them money to buy a cash card then give them the numbers.

What consumers need to understand, is if they deposit that check, any money that they wire, spend or send, the bank will make them pay back.