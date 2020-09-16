BCSO warns citizens of scammers pretending to be ‘Captain Mark Bowen’

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Authorities have issued a scam warning after several residents received calls from someone claiming to be “Captain Mark Bowen” from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the BCSO, the caller “Captain Bowen” claims to be contacting people about citations that he is processing.

The Sheriff’s office says there is no one by the name of Mark Bowen employed by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and they never take money over the phone.

“Captain Bowen” has been calling from the number (903) 702-3183. Investigators are currently working to track this phone number.

If anyone ever has a question about the validity of a phone call coming from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, contact BCSO at their non-emergency phone numbers of (903) 798-3149 for the Texarkana area and (903) 628-6815 for the New Boston area.

Someone at either of these phone numbers can verify who works for their office. Also, never give anyone you do not know money over the phone in any fashion.

