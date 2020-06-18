BEWARE: Scam in SW Arkansas has authorities on high alert

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities in southwest Arkansas are warning residents about a new scam that has surfaced in the area.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a report of a gypsy scam in the western part of the county.

These scams are relatively common in the summer and usually operate in rural areas.

The scammer will usually be driving a white truck with amber lights that looks like a county or state vehicle and offer to sell you some leftover asphalt. They will usually sell you $10 worth of asphalt for several hundred dollars.

Deputies want you to be leary of these types of scams and notify the sheriff’s office if you spot one by calling (870) 234-5655.

