Boil advisory in effect for parts of Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for some East Central Bossier Water System customers to repair a broken water main.

The boil advisory is in effect for all customers south of La. Hwy. 160 including:

Butler Hill Rd.

Leslie Rd.

Merrill Ln.

Scarborough Rd.

Scarborough Ln.

Etie Ln.

Seven Pines Rd. south of Scarborough Rd.

Customers should boil their water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing their teeth.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Bacteriological samples will be submitted as soon as possible to the Department of Health. The earliest date will be Tuesday.