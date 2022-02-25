NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil water advisory was issued by the City of Natchitoches Friday afternoon because of a drop in pressure at the distribution system.

The boil advisory will remain until system pressure is back to safe levels for consumption.

The advisory is in effect for the following areas:

504 between Ponderosa Rd. and Sibley lake Bridge including areas of Hicks Rd., 8 Mile Loop, Fox Run, Bennet Loop, Sandra St, Dogwood Trail, and any other areas within the City of Natchitoches Distribution System.

The city recommends that residents in the areas listed disinfect their water before consuming it. The advisory includes fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water is at a rolling boil. Shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another can reduce the bland taste, or add a pinch of salt to each quart of water boiled.

This Boil advisory does not affect the remainder City of Natchitoches Water Distribution System.