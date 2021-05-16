Boil advisory issued for parts of Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Marshall due to a water main break.
According to a post on the City of Marshall Facebook page, the boil advisory is for residents at Hwy 59 and Cox Road.
Affected home owners, restaurants, and hotels are under a water boil notice until further notice.
The City of Marshall says crews are working on the break and repairs will be made as safely and quickly as possible.
