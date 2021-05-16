Boil advisory issued for parts of Marshall

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Marshall due to a water main break.

According to a post on the City of Marshall Facebook page, the boil advisory is for residents at Hwy 59 and Cox Road.

Affected home owners, restaurants, and hotels are under a water boil notice until further notice.

The City of Marshall says crews are working on the break and repairs will be made as safely and quickly as possible.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss