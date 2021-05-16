Boil advisory issued for West Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A boil advisory has been issued for West Shreveport due to a pump failure at the booster station.

According to the City of Shreveport, all customers in the west pressure zone in zip code 71129 are under a boil advisory until further notice.

It is recommended that water be disinfected before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

Samples will be collected and analyzed from the affected area. When satisfactory laboratory test

results are received, the Department of Water & Sewerage with approval from the Louisiana

Department of Health will then lift the Boil Advisory.