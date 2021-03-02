Canned corned beef products recalled due to lack of inspection

NORWALK, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) — Milky Way International Trading Corp. is recalling nearly 300,000 pounds of canned corned beef due to an inspection issue.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the company is recalling the ready-to-eat products after they were imported and distributed in the U.S. without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The canned corned beef items were imported on various dates between June 6, 2020, to Jan. 21, 2021. The product cans are labeled with various “Best Before” dates and the product cases are labeled with various shipping marks. The affected codes can be found on the following chart.

The products subject to recall bear “Australia Inspected” number “39” and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

If you have these products in your pantry or refrigerator you should throw them away or return them to the store.

For more information about the recall visit the FSIS website www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls or contact MW Polar Consumer Relations Specialist Ramita Garviso info@mwpolar.com and (562) 921-2800, Ext. 160.