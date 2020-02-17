Ceiling Fan recalled due to fan blade injury risk

Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana Ceiling Fan

(CNN) A manufacturer is recalling a model of a ceiling fan, due to the risk of the blades potentially flying off, posing an injury risk.

Fanim Industries is recalling the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana Ceiling Fans sold online and in-store at Lowe’s stores between May 2014 and January 2016.

The manufacturer has received 210 complaints of the fan blades coming off, and 10 cases including a related injury.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should stop using the fans immediately and contact Fanim Industries for a free set of replacement blade holders.

