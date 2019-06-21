Ceiling fans under recall due to shock hazard

Hunter Fan Company is recalling nearly 8,000 Brunswick ceiling fans

(NBC News) – Hunter Fan Company is recalling nearly 8,000 Brunswick ceiling fans due to a potential shock hazard.

The recalled fans have three and four lights with four blades, ranging in size from 44 inches to 60 inches.

They were sold for $150-300 online and in lighting stores nationwide from November 2017 to May 2019.

Hunter has received one report of damaged light kit wires, but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using these fans.

Click here for more information and how to get a free replacement light kit.