Chests recalled due to falling hazard

The chests recalled by Kirkland’s are a Black Wash Mirrored Chest with five drawers and a six-drawer Camille Chest.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Kirkland’s is recalling two styles of chests because they may be unstable.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the drawers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall and could possibly tip-over and injure a child.

The recall notice says about 3,000 of the chests were sold between January 2016 and May 2019.

No injuries have been reported.

