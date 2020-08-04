Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021

(CNN) — Disinfectant wipes have been hard to find, and they will remain difficult to buy well into 2021.

That’s according to the world’s biggest maker of the disinfectant cleaning materials – Clorox.

With a 45 percent share of cleaning wipes, Clorox said it aggressively ramped up production, but that still won’t be enough to keep up with demand.

The company’s incoming CEO says with the COVID pandemic expected to last well into the new year, on top of the upcoming cold and flu season, it will now take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer needs.

Clorox dominates the one billion dollar disinfectant wipes market.

Demand for its product line boosted the company’s overall sales by 22 percent.

