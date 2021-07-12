Clothing company recalls children’s robe due to burn hazard

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Twenty Clothing Company is recalling all of their “Sovereign Athletic” children’s robes in the U.S. due to a burn hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the robe fails to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The recall is effective immediately if anyone owns one of these robes contact One Twenty Clothing Company US LLC at 888-764-7763 for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund.