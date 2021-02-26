Company recalls candle holders due to fire hazard

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KTAL/KMSS) — Urban Outfitters is recalling some of its candle holders because they may pose a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Margo Taper candle holders can catch on fire if they come in contact with the candle’s flame.

The company has received one report of the candle holder catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

The geometric-shaped holders are made of pine or acacia wood and were sold in small, medium and large sizes.

The candles were sold at Urban Outfitters stores nationwide and online at www.urbanoutfitters.com from Aug. 2020 through Nov. 2020 for between $18 and $30.

The following SKU numbers are located on the price label on the bottom of the candle holder:

Small – 0058346800

Medium – 0058346818

Large – 0058346826

If you have these candle holders you should immediately stop using them and return them to any Urban Outfitters store for a full refund. Customers can also contact Urban Outfitters to receive a prepaid return label to return the candle holders by mail. Urban Outfitters is contacting online purchasers by email.

For more information about call Urban Outfitters at (800) 282-2200 24 hours a day, email at recall@urbn.com, or visit www.urbanoutfitters.com/recall or www.urbanoutfitters.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.