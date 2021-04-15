Company recalls charging cases sold with wireless headphones due to fire hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling more than 7,000 charging cases sold with wireless headphones due to a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Audio-Technica is recalling the charging cases sold with Wireless Headphones, Model ATH-CK3TW after the company received four reports of incidents of the charging cases overheating. These incidents resulted in damage to the charging cases and to the surfaces on which the charging occurred but no injuries have been reported

The charging cases are made of plastic and were sold in black, blue, white and red colors. All colors of the charging cases will be replaced. The model number is printed on the rear of the charging case.

The charges cases were sold at American Musical Supply, Inmotion Entertainment Group, Micro Electronics, Music and Arts Center stores, and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com and audio-technica.com from Dec. 2019 through Feb. 2021 for between $100 and $120.

If you have one of these charging cases contact Audio-Technica for instructions on returning the charging cases for a free replacement charging case. Audio-Technica will provide you with a prepaid return shipping label and will also send you a replacement charging case upon receipt of the returned case.

For more information contact Audio-Technica at (800) 518-2520 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@atus.com or online at audio-technica.com and click on “Recall” for more information.