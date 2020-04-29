Company recalls fiber supplements that may contain plastic pieces

(NBC NEWS) — A company is recalling bottles of fiber supplements that may be contaminated with plastic pieces.

According to the FDA, officials with Glaxo-Smith-Kline said the Benefiber supplement may contain green plastic pieces or shavings from the bottle caps.

The recall affects the Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber and Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber supplement powder:

Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790018872 Lot: MP8B (EXP Sep2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790218302 Lots: YT2Y (EXP Oct2021) 7D6E (EXP Nov2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760G UPC 8886790211907 Lots: UV5C (EXP Oct2021) 648H (EXP Nov2021)

There is a potential risk of choking or physical injury to the soft tissues of the mouth or gastrointestinal tract, if ingested.

The recalled bottles were distributed from late October through January to retail stores and online retialers nationwide.

If you have a recalled product, stop using it and call the GSK Contact Center at (800) 452-0051 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday to request a refund.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.