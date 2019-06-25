Company recalls frozen andouille sausage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A North Carolina company is recalling more than 800 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen andouille sausage which may be contaminated with metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday that the sausages from San Giuseppe Salami Co. by Giacomo in Elon were produced on May 19, 2019.

The department says the products show establishment number “EST.21556” and were shipped to retailers and institutional locations in Greensboro. The varying weights of vacuum-packed, individually sealed packages also carry a sell-by date of Nov. 10, 2019.

Click here for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.