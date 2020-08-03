Recalled onions may be linked to multistate salmonella outbreak

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) — A company has recalled a variety of onions because they may be linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened nearly 400 people.

Officials with Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California, announced that they are recalling red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions shipped from May 1, 2020, through the present.

The onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

The onions were distributed under the brand names:

Kroger

Thomson Premium

TLC Thomson International

Tender Loving Care

El Competitor

Hartley’s Best

Onions 52

Majestic

Imperial Fresh

Utah Onions

Food Lion

The recall impacts the following:

.5 lbs. carton

10 lbs. carton

25 lbs. carton

40 lbs. carton

50 lbs. carton

2 lb. mesh sacks

3 lb. mesh sacks

5 lb. mesh sacks

10 lb. mesh sacks

25 lbs. mesh sacks

50 lbs. mesh sacks

So far, 396 illnesses have been reported to date including 59 hospitalizations.

The FDA, along with the CDC, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections that may be linked to these onions.

As of now no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment has been identified, and FDA is also investigating other potential sources of contamination and has not yet reached a final conclusion.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve the onions instead throw them away.

If you have questions please call the company at (661) 845-1111.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.