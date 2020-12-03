Company recalls thousands of candles due to fire, burn hazards

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling over 140,000 candles due to fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves ADCO Trading Inc. Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles that were sold exclusively at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 through Sept. 2020 for $1.

The candles’ high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, posing fire and burn hazards.

There have been two reports that flame height reached above the glass, causing the glass to break. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the candles and contact Dollar Tree for a full refund.

You can also call Dollar Tree at (800) 876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit www.dollartree.com, then on the bottom of the page, under “Customer Service,” click “Contact Us,” then “Company Questions & Answers,” and click on “Product Recalls” in the left column for more information.