Company recalls thousands of coffee bean roasters due to fire hazard

BETHESDA, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — Thousands of coffee bean roasters are being recalled because they may pose a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Metal Ware Corporation is recalling the NESCO Model CR-04-13 Coffee Bean Roasters after they received 20 reports of the coffee bean roasters overheating causing the plastic to melt, coffee beans to burn, and/or flames and smoke to come from the roaster. No injuries have been reported.

The products have a date code of 2520 or 3220 printed at the bottom right of the ETL Intertek label on the product and on the box. NESCO is also printed in white on the black roasters.

The coffee bean roasters were sold at Blains Supply and Burman Coffee Traders stores nationwide and online at www.bodhileafcoffee.com, www.burmancoffee.com, www.eveythingkitchens.com, www.facebook.com/keystonehousewares, www.farmandfleet.com, www.kohls.com, www.sweetmarias.com, and www.wayfair.com, from Aug. 2020 through Dec. 2020, for about $85.

If you have this product you should immediately stop using it and contact Metal Ware for a full refund. Metal Ware will also provide consumers with free return shipping for the roasters. Upon Metal Ware’s receipt of the returned roaster, the consumer can choose between receiving a full refund of $85 or a refund in the form of a store credit in the amount of $100 for use at www.nesco.com.

Find out more about the recall by contacting the Metal Ware Corporation toll-free at (888) 993-9243 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at beanroaster@nesco.com, or online at www.nesco.com and click on RECALLS.