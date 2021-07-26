Company recalls thousands of rechargeable handheld fans over fire hazard

CAMP HILL, Pa. (KTAL/KMSS) — A company is recalling nearly 10,000 rechargeable handheld fans because they may pose a fire hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Rite Aid is recalling the rechargeable handheld fans after receiving two reports of the lithium battery overheating while charging and emitting smoke. No injuries have been reported.

The recall involves portable rechargeable handheld fans sold in blue, pink, and purple colors. The fans have a one-touch button with three speeds and weigh about 8.8 oz. The item number 9050103 can be found on the product box and on a sticker on the backside of the fan itself.

CPSC officials said the fans were sold at Rite Aid stores nationwide from April 2021 through June 2021 for about $10.

If you have one of these fans you should stop using it immediately and contact Rite Aid for a full refund.

For more information call Rite Aid at (800) 748-3243 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, or online at www.riteaid.com and click on “Customer Care” at the bottom of the page and then “Product Recalls” for more information.