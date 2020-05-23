Conagra expands recall of chicken and turkey bowl products

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Conagra is expanding the recall of its not ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products because the products may contain extraneous material, specifically small rocks.

Conagra is now recalling approximately 276,872 pounds of the products.

The recall was first issued back in April.

The scope of this recall has been expanded to include Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro Bowls, Healthy Choice Power Bowls Unwrapped Burrito Scramble Power Bowls, and Healthy Choice Power Bowls Turkey Sausage & Egg Scramble Power Bowls produced on various dates.

Click here to view the product labels.

So far no injuries have been reported.

