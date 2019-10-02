Consumer Watch: How to avoid email scams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news with our weekly Consumer Watch segment. This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana Andy Fisher explains how an email from your boss could really be scam.

“Was it really your boss that sent that email?” Fisher asked. A long-time email scam seems to be getting worse and it’s mostly effecting small businesses although large businesses have been also been hit. The FBI says this is currently the largest scam operation since 2016 with a loss of about $3.1 billion.

Employees will get an email from someone within the company asking for a transfer of money. Here’s what Fisher suggests to help you avoid this kind of scam:

Double check before making any kind of transfer

Carefully check your emails

Double check who you are supposed to send money to before you send it

Be careful

