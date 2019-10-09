Consumer Watch: How to stay safe while surfing the web

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news with our weekly Consumer Watch segment. This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana Andy Fisher explains what to watch out for when surfing the web.

Fisher warns against fake websites. He recommends checking that the website URL starts with https. The “s” means the site is secure.

Click here for more consumer alerts from the BBB.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.