Consumer Watch: Scams against veterans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news with our weekly Consumer Watch segment. This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana, Andy Fisher, explains how military members can protect against veteran scams.

Fisher says the military, veterans and their families are the highest scam group in the country. He says trusting military members will move from one station to another and are approached by new scammers in the area. Watch the video for more on how to protect yourself from these kinds of scams.

Click here for more consumer alerts from the BBB.

