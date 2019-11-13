Live Now
Watch public impeachment hearings & get breakdown of process

Consumer Watch: Scams against veterans

Consumer Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Learn the latest, local business and consumer news with our weekly Consumer Watch segment. This week, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Northwest Louisiana, Andy Fisher, explains how military members can protect against veteran scams.

Fisher says the military, veterans and their families are the highest scam group in the country. He says trusting military members will move from one station to another and are approached by new scammers in the area. Watch the video for more on how to protect yourself from these kinds of scams.

Click here for more consumer alerts from the BBB.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Don't Miss

Trending Stories