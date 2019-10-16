Consumer Watch: The dangers of sharing your social security number

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We want you to know the latest in local business and consumer news. This week we have tips on the dangers of giving out your social security number.

Andy Fisher, President of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Arklatex, warns against giving out your social security number (SSN). He says many scammers target children. They will steal the child’s SSN because children generally don’t use their number for several years. Fisher says by then it can be too late and become a very difficult issue to fix.

Fisher says the BBB does not recommend you give your SSN to anyone and that most organizations don’t really need it.

