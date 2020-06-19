Cream of Wheat reviews packaging, in light of “systemic racism”

(NBC) – The makers of the breakfast porridge ‘Cream of Wheat’ is conducting “an immediate review” of the brand’s packaging.

B&G Foods of New Jersey said it does not want to “inadvertently contribute to systemic racism.” And that it would review the design, which prominently features a smiling black chef.

The move comes on the heels of Quaker Oats announcing it’s doing away with the brand name Aunt Jemima. And Mars Inc. saying the company’s Uncle Ben’s Rice would be changing its name.

