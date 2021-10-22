Deadly bacterial infection linked to room spray sold at Walmart

The recall concerns bottles of Better Homes & Gardens room sprays. Customers who purchased the sprays are urged to stop using them immediately. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Walmart is recalling about 3,900 bottles of room spray after four people were diagnosed with a bacterial infection linked to the product. Two of the victims, including one child, died.

The cases were reported from March to July in Kansas, Minnesota, Texas, and Georgia.

Samples taken by CDC from a bottle of the Better Homes and Gardens Lavender & Chamomile aromatherapy room spray in the home of the Georgia victim found the presence of Burkholderia pseudomallei. This bacteria, usually found in contaminated water or soil, is known to cause meliodosis, primarily a disease of tropical climates, according to the CDC.

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021 for about $4. “Better Homes and Gardens Aromatherapy,” is printed on the front label of the 5-ounce glass bottle.

The aromatherapy was sold with a pump spray nozzle in the following scents and product numbers:

84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

Walmart has stopped the sale of the product.

According to the CDC, anyone who has purchased the product is urged to stop using it immediately. The product should not be thrown away. Instead, consumers are being instructed to return it to the nearest Walmart store double-bagged and boxed.

Customers who have purchased the spray should also clean any fabrics or surfaces that it was used on.

Anyone who has used the product in the past 21 days who experiences a fever or other symptoms , should seek medical care.