Dole recalls salad kit due to undeclared allergens

THOUSAND OAKS, Ca. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of one of its salad kits due to undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company has recalled the Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit due to possible undeclared “egg” allergens.

Dole Fresh Vegetables Announces Limited Voluntary Recall of Dole™ Sesame Asian Chopped Salad Kit Due to Undeclared Allergens https://t.co/VSIJrjxkRC pic.twitter.com/gcHWOro59u — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) January 6, 2021

The dressing and topping kit designed for a different Dole product was unintentionally used during a portion of the production of the salad.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in association with the recall. However, people who have an allergy to eggs may have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product or products containing eggs.

The product lot code and Best if Used by Date is located on the upper right corner of each bag and the UPC code is located on the bottom right corner of the back of each bag.

The impacted products were distributed in TX, AK, CA, ID, KS, MO, OK, OR, AND UT.

If you have the product in your refrigerator please throw it away.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. If you have questions call the Dole Consumer Center at (800) 356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.