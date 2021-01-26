Door County Coffee & Tea Co. issues allergy alert on certain single-serve cups

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – Door County Coffee & Tea Co of Sturgeon Bay has recalled its 5.1 ounce packages of French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups because they may contain undeclared Milk and Soy.

People who have allergies to Milk and Soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the Sturgeon Bay, Wis. company says.

In the Ark-La-Tex, French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino Single Serve Cups are sold in Texas, although other Door County products are listed as being sold in some Shreveport Walmart stores. The recalled product is also sold on Amazon and through mail orders.

The product comes in a 5.1 ounce full color cardboard box that contains 10 single serve cups, under the brand name Door County Coffee & Tea Co.

The product was sold beginning Oct. 7, 2020, with the lot code 1C092220-2 that expires Sept. 22, 2022 and 1C120220-A that expires Dec. 2, 2022.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product contains milk and soy was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a printing omission.

Consumers who have purchased 5.1ounce packages of French Vanilla Flavored Cappuccino and are allergic to Milk and Soy are urged to discard the product and contact Door County Coffee & Tea Co for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-856-6613.