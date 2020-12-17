Emergency water main line repair leads to boil advisory in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Village Water Systems has issued a boil advisory for residents in the Minden area due to a repair on a water main line.

The boil advisory includes 9226 to 9860 Highway 80, all of Saint James Church Road, and all of Barbeque Road.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it by boiling it for at least 1 full minute. Water used in fountain drinks, ice, teeth brushing, and in food preparation should all be boiled.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.