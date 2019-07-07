Eye drops sold at Walmart, Walgreens recalled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eye drops sold at Walmart and Walgreens are being voluntarily recalled due to sterility concerns.

Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc said the administration of a “non-sterile product intended to be sterile” could result in serious and life-threatening infections or it could be fatal. The company said it has not received any reports of adverse effects.

The company said it was recalling over-the-counter products sold at Walmart that were shipped to the retailer on specific dates. Click here for the full list of recalled items.

Altaire said it was also recalling products sold at Walgreens. Click here for the full list of recalled items.

