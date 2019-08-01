FDA advises pet owners not to buy, stores not to sell pig ear treats

SILVER SPRING, MD (KTAL/KMSS) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising pet owners to avoid all pig ear pet treats at this time after they were recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The agencies are also advising retailers to stop selling all pig ear treats.

The FDA is coordinating with the CDC and state agencies to investigate 127 human cases of salmonellosis related to several types of Salmonella with a suspected link to pig ear pet treats, some of which originated from Argentina and Brazil.

Lennox Intl Inc., a distributor of pig ear pet treats, has recalled some of the treats involved in this outbreak.

Lennox Intl Inc. recalls some treats involved in the outbreak

Recently, Pet Supplies Plus also initiated a recall of bulk pig ears after samples tested by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development tested positive for Salmonella.

Steven M. Solomon, D.V.M., M.P.H. is the Director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Solomon said, “The FDA takes seriously our responsibility to protect both human and animal health. Multiple products have tested positive for numerous types of Salmonella resulting in two company recalls to date. Given this and the links to human illness, we believe the most effective way to protect public health at this time is to warn consumers to avoid purchasing or feeding their pets all pig ear treats and for retailers not to sell these products.”

Solomon added, “We also continue to advise those who may have come into contact with potentially contaminated products to practice safe hygiene, including thoroughly washing hands and disinfecting any surfaces that have touched pig ear pet treats. The FDA will provide additional updates as our investigation further progresses.”

