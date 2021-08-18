FDA issues warning after dog food likely caused hundreds of animals to die, become sick

(NBC NEWS) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning after a company that manufactures several brands of dog food may have caused hundreds of animals to either die or become sick.

FDA officials announced Tuesday that it warned Midwestern Pet Foods, Incorporated that the company’s food safety program is inadequate.

These are just two of many brands of food Midwestern Pet Foods manufactures.

The FDA said it found salmonella and toxic levels of a substance called aflatoxin, a byproduct of mold that can grow on corn and grains used in pet foods, in Midwestern’s products.

As of Aug. 9, FDA officials say it knows of more than 130 pet deaths and 220 pet illnesses that may be linked to tainted pet food.

Back in March Midwestern Foods recalled several pet foods at its Illinois facility and in December 2020, the same company issued a recall of food made in an Oklahoma facility.

FDA compliance officers told Midwestern Pet Foods that a recall alone is not enough to prevent more tainted food from entering the animal food supply.