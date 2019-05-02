FDA orders ‘black box’ warning for sleep aids

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is strengthening warnings about some commonly used sleep aids.

Sleeping pills marketed under the names Lunesta, Sonata, and Ambien will require new ‘black box’ warnings for potentially dangerous side-effects.

There have been reports of rare but serious injuries and deaths resulting from sleepwalking, sleep-driving, and other complex behaviors by people who took the popular drugs.

The FDA says 20 deaths have been blamed on the pills.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some 4% of adults have used sleep aids in the past month.