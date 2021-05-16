FDA warning: New voluntary nationwide recall of medically minded hand sanitizer

LAS VEGAS, NV. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that Global Sanitizers is voluntarily recalling 50,000 units of Medically Minded hand sanitizers.

According to the FDA, the hand sanitizers are being recalled due to the presence of undeclared methanol.

The FDA says substantial methanol exposure can result in coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.

Although anyone using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.