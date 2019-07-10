Ford recalls 58,000 Focus cars due to possible fuel tank issues

(CNN) – Ford is recalling about 58-thousand Focus cars in North America to fix a powertrain software issue that could cause a deformed fuel tank.

The automaker said it was not aware of any injuries or crashes associated with the defect.

The issue affects certain 2012 and 2017 Focus vehicles with 2-liter gdi engines, as well as 2013-14 Focus ST vehicles with 2-liter gdi engines.

The issue is actually connected to another recall from October, when nearly 1.5 million Focus cars were recalled for the same issue. According to Ford, some cars were improperly serviced for that recall, which is why they are issuing another one.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.