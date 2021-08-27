Ford recalls over 16,000 vehicles due to seat belt issues

(NBC NEWS) – Ford is recalling more than 16,000 of its 2021 vehicles due to seat belt issues.

Ford issued the recall Thursday on its F-150 trucks manufactured with the super cab body style.

The company says the front seat belt webbing in the affected vehicles may be incorrectly routed increasing the risk of injury.

Ford says about 16,430 trucks that were manufactured between January and May of this year are affected by the recall.

The automaker says the regular cab and crew cab body styles use a different seat belt assembly and are not part of this recall.