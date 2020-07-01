Fresh Express salads being recalled

(NBC News) – Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall for some of its salad products due to possible contamination of the parasite Cyclospora.

The recalled products only include those that are marked with the letter “Z” at the beginning of the product code.

That code will be “Z178” or a lower number.

The recalled products contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and or carrots.

The products were distributed to select retail stores between june 6 and june 26 in dozens of states, including Arkansas and Oklahoma.

According to the CDC, over 200 people have become sick from states that are primarily in the midwest.

