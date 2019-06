SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Frito-Lay is recalling its Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips over the possibility that packages may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

The chips, sold in 7.75-ounce bags, were distributed in 24 states including Louisiana, Arkansas and Texas.

The chips may pose a serious or even life-threatening risk to consumers with milk allergies. No issues have been reported.

Click here for more.