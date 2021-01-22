Frito-Lay recalls small number of ‘Ruffles’ potato chips due to undeclared milk allergen

PLANO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Frito-Lay is recalling certain bags of “Ruffles” potato chips due to an undeclared milk allergen.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, on Friday the company issued a voluntary recall of a small number of 13 1/2 oz. “Party Size” bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags. A total of 50 bags are being recalled.

The products covered by this recall were distributed to retail stores in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

No other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors were recalled, including bags in Variety Packs.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that 50 bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.

If you have these chips you can return them to the store for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at (800) 352-4477 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.