Frozen spinach being recalled due to listeria concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Frozen spinach sold in Texas is being recalled due to listeria concerns.

Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling both the regular and organic versions after the company found bacteria in its random testing.

The products were sold in 19 states, including Texas and Oklahoma, with use by dates of December 2021.

No illnesses have been reported from eating contaminated spinach.

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package

You can also return the product to a store for a full refund.