FSIS issues public health alert for beef, lamb products made without inspections

WASHINGTON (KTAL/KMSS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for beef and lamb products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection by One Meat Corporation.

The corporation is doing business as Eastern Asia Trading Corporation, The USDA says a recall was not recommended because it is believed that the affected products are no longer available to be purchased by consumers.

The beef and lamb products subject to the public health alert are:

1-lb packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “BEEF OMASUM TRIPES.”



1-lb packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “GROUND LAMB” with “Production date” 12/26/2020.



1-lb packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CUTTED BEEF FOR BBQ” with “Production date” 7/31/2020.



1-lb packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CHINESE LAMB BBQ.”



2-lb packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CUTED BEEF LIGAMENT.”



Approx. 1-lb packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CHINESE BEEF BBQ.”



1-lb packages of Eastern Asia Trading Corporation “CUBED LAMB FOR BBQ SET.”

While some products bear the establishment number “EST. 45557” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the products were not produced by federal establishment 45557.

The items were shipped to an online retailer, Weee! Corporation, and sold directly to consumers through online sales nationwide.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and media with questions regarding the public health alert should call Bruce Park, President of One Meat Corp., at (213) 238-7863.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.