Global Zakii Enterprises, LLC recalls products produced without benefit of import inspection

WASHINGTON (USDA Press Release) – Global Zakii Enterprises, LLC, a Houston, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 100 pounds of canned meat and canned poultry products that were not presented for import re-inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday, Oct. 17.

Additionally, the products were imported from Jordan, a country ineligible to export products to the United States.

The canned meat and canned poultry products were imported on or about September 20, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

800-gm cans containing “UNIUM Chicken Luncheon”.

800-gm cans containing “UNIUM Luncheon Meat”.

500-gm cans containing “UNIUM Luncheon Meat”.

200-gm cans containing “UNIUM Chicken Luncheon”.

200-gm cans containing “UNIUM Luncheon Meat”.

340-gm cans containing “BISHAWY Extra CORNED BEEF”.

7-oz cans containing “TRADE MARK SHARAWI Extra CORNED BEEF PRODUCT OF BRAZIL”.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered after a consumer complaint, and a subsequent investigation by FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.