GM recalls nearly 400,000 vehicles due to suspension problem

(NBC NEWS) — General Motors is recalling more than 380,000 older SUVs for a second time to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds.

GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year.

The recall covers the 2010 through 2016 Cadillac SRX and the 2011 and 2012 Saab 9-4X.

GM once owned Saab and manufactured its vehicles.

Most of the vehicles were first recalled in September of 2014.