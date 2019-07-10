Gravy sold at Popeyes recalled

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Minnesota company is recalling over 35,000 pounds of of ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy that is sold at Popeyes because it may contain plastic.

Fairmont Foods, Inc. says the frozen, ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy items were produced on May 2, 2019.

The gravy was shipped to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant locations in Louisiana.

The company contacted U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service after they received a report that a consumer found a piece of the soft pliable plastic in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of any injuries.

