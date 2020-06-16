Ground beef sold at Walmart recalled for possible E. coli contamination

(NBC NEWS) – Over 40,000 pounds of beef shipped and sold at Walmart is being recalled because it may be with E. coli.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall on Saturday.

Lakeside Refrigerated Services, based in Swedesboro, New Jersey, produced the meat on June 1.

There have been no reported illnesses in connection with the recall.

In a statement to NBC News, Walmart said that when the company was notified of the recall, it “immediately began the process of alerting our stores and distribution centers to remove the affected product from our store shelves and inventory, including a sales restriction.”

“Customers who have purchased the items identified in the recall should dispose of the product and return to their nearest Walmart for a full refund,” the statement added.

Click here for the list of products that are being recalled.

