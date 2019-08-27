H-E-B recalls some ice cream from more than Texas 100 stores

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — H-E-B has voluntarily recalled half-gallon containers of Strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream after metal from processing equipment was found during routine inspections.

The San Antonio-based grocer announced the recall involving more than 100 stores in Texas. H-E-B has no reports of anyone hurt and says the unsold ice cream has been removed from store shelves.

The recalled ice cream has UPC 4122034602 on the package and a sell-by date of March 12, 2020.

Customers who purchased the ice cream can return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact H-E-B customer service at 1-855-432-4438.

H-E-B says the recall does not impact its Central Market, Houston or Mexico stores.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.