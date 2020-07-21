IRS releases list of the top tax scams of 2020

(CNN) – Calling it their “Dirty Dozen” list, the IRS released what it considers to be the top tax scams of 2020.

The federal agency says the list focuses on scams that target taxpayers and emphasizes aggressive and evolving schemes related to coronavirus tax relief.

There are twelve different kinds of scams on the list.

One of the most common types are phishing scams, which the IRS calls a major threat.

These schemes use fake emails and websites to steal personal information.

There are also fake charities and threatening impersonator phone calls.

Those are calls where the scammer pretends to be the I-r-s and demands money or threatens the victim with legal action.

The IRS says Americans need to remain vigilant against these threats especially during the pandemic.

Click here for a breakdown from the IRS of each scam.

